Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 13th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

VKQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 99,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,671. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.