Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 13th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance
VKQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 99,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,671. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.
Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
