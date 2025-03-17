Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.7% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.4 %

QQQ stock opened at $479.66 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $514.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.08. The stock has a market cap of $302.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.