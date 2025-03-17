Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Bought by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co owned about 0.13% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRP. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $1,634,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

