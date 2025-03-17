Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,952,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 574,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,211 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $3,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.90%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

