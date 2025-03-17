iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,440 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.95% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 766,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,857,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 404,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,067,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $47.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $49.53.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

