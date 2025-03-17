iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,014 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.76% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $15,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 492,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 430,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 418,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,309,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $84.38 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.97 and a 12 month high of $89.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1466 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

