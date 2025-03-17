iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Cut by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

IVV opened at $565.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $544.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

