iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,575,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $98.28 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.57. The company has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

