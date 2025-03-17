iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Up 56.6% in February

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 252,700 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the February 13th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ IBTH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,742. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0686 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.