iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Up 56.6% in February

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 252,700 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the February 13th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IBTH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,742. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0686 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,474,000 after buying an additional 61,970 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 915,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,316,000 after purchasing an additional 103,344 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 79,423 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 85,704 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

