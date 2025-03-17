iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stake Boosted by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $667,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $602,000. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $49.84 and a 12-month high of $57.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

