iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $23,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $78.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.