iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 27220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,052,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,556,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 76,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Climber Capital SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

