iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 585,800 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 470,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

RING traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $36.83. 41,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,645. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Climber Capital SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,821,000.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

