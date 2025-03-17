iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,152 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 367.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 216.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 661,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after buying an additional 452,315 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 131,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 88.9% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 738,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after buying an additional 347,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

