iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.0% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $171.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $154.17 and a one year high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

