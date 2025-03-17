iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,066,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 15.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.78% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $830,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $369.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.72. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.