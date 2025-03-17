iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $202.89 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.22. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.