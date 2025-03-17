iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $202.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

