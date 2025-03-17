iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after buying an additional 19,216,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,761,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,154,000 after buying an additional 539,279 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,598,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after buying an additional 198,719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $84.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

