iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.43 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

