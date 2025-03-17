iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.71, with a volume of 391200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,223,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,810,000 after purchasing an additional 258,816 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,551,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,864,000 after purchasing an additional 143,128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,193,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,777,000 after buying an additional 142,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,943,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,160,000 after purchasing an additional 342,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,220,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.