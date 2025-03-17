iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Lowered by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,158,000 after buying an additional 1,732,399 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,964,000 after buying an additional 5,849,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $123,698,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 599,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.