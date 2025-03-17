iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 22,667 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $146.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $124.32 and a 1 year high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

