iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.20 and last traded at $64.74, with a volume of 352812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.54.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 6.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
