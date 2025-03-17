Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Up 71.5% in February

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the February 13th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,046,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML opened at $60.09 on Monday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $242.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.57.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.6228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.