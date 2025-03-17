JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the February 13th total of 54,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 782,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JIADE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JDZG traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.58. 24,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,578. JIADE has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $15.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

Institutional Trading of JIADE

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JIADE stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Free Report) by 120.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.16% of JIADE worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About JIADE

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform.

