John F. Barry Purchases 240,000 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) CEO John F. Barry purchased 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,981,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,324,118.60. This represents a 0.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Prospect Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,938. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.94. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70.
Prospect Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 12.47%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -270.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.
About Prospect Capital
Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.
