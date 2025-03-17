John F. Barry Purchases 240,000 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) CEO John F. Barry purchased 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,981,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,324,118.60. This represents a 0.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,938. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.94. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 12.47%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -270.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 49,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 63,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38,923 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

