John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation Takes $315,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Capital One Financial makes up about 0.2% of John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $172.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.