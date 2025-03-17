Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Down 41.7% in February

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kesko Oyj Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KKOYY opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Kesko Oyj has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $10.89.
Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.
About Kesko Oyj
Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.
