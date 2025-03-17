Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Citigroup

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.23% from the stock’s current price.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.75. 1,390,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

