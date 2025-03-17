Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Major Shareholder Sells $64,880,000.00 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $64,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
KVYO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,232. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -187.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $270.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.24 million. Analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on KVYO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Klaviyo from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Klaviyo from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
