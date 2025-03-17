KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 177.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in KT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in KT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in KT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KT Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $18.27 on Monday. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

