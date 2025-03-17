Lbp Am Sa Invests $261,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Lbp Am Sa bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,915,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of COF opened at $172.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

