Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Down 38.5% in February

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

BWG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. 61,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,950. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 115,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

(Get Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.