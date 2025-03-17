Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Down 38.5% in February

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
BWG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. 61,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,950. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $8.95.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.