Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises 2.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Lennar worth $28,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 101.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Lennar by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 5.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 182,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Lennar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 68,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its position in Lennar by 4.2% in the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 1.5 %

Lennar stock opened at $118.06 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.30.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

