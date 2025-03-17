Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennox International from $617.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.62.

Shares of LII stock opened at $576.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $445.63 and a 1 year high of $682.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $613.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a return on equity of 126.79% and a net margin of 15.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total value of $124,974.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,864.40. The trade was a 13.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

