Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the February 13th total of 60,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lion Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ LGHL remained flat at $0.10 on Monday. 76,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,623. Lion Group has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.
About Lion Group
