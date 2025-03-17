Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the February 13th total of 60,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lion Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGHL remained flat at $0.10 on Monday. 76,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,623. Lion Group has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform.

