Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Zacks reports.
Lithium Argentina Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of LAR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 797,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,005. The stock has a market cap of $372.44 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.36. Lithium Argentina has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $5.79.
Lithium Argentina Company Profile
