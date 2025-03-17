Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of LOIMF stock remained flat at $40.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. Loomis AB has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 5.40%.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

