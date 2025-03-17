Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL) Short Interest Up 31.3% in February

Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 246,200 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 911,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Lucas GC

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucas GC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Lucas GC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lucas GC alerts:

Lucas GC Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LGCL opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. Lucas GC has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.76.

Lucas GC Company Profile

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People’s Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucas GC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucas GC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.