Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Up 51.8% in February

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the February 13th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 93,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $15.64.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.50 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. FMR LLC increased its position in Luxfer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,725,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,559 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Luxfer by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 26,112 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Luxfer by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Luxfer by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Luxfer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

