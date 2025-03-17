LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $74.24 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.81 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.76.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.