Macquarie Downgrades Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) to Neutral

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC set a $38.50 price target on shares of Li Auto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. BNP Paribas grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 300.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 708.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

