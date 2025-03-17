Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Bought by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 614.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Maravai LifeSciences comprises about 0.0% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3,541.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Baird R W lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $125,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,118.54. This represents a 12.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $618.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.08. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $11.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

