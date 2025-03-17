MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $160.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.14.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec
MasTec Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $120.61 on Monday. MasTec has a 12-month low of $82.29 and a 12-month high of $166.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 107.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.76 and a 200 day moving average of $132.33.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MasTec
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.