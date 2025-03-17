MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $160.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $120.61 on Monday. MasTec has a 12-month low of $82.29 and a 12-month high of $166.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 107.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.76 and a 200 day moving average of $132.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

