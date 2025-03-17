Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 760.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,818 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Mattel worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 9,775.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

MAT stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $22.07.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

