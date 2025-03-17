MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,212 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 633 shares.The stock last traded at $20.34 and had previously closed at $18.75.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion and a PE ratio of 11.49.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

