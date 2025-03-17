Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Update

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Meiji Stock Performance

Shares of Meiji stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. Meiji has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $14.18.

About Meiji

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter, margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, chocolates, gummy, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, protein, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, feed stuffs, sugar, and corn sweeteners.

