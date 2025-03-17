Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Update

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Meiji Stock Performance
Shares of Meiji stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. Meiji has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $14.18.
About Meiji
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Meiji
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- What is a Dividend King?
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.