MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $281.60 and last traded at $286.16. Approximately 5,476,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 18,348,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

MicroStrategy Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $523,981,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after buying an additional 579,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 904.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after buying an additional 421,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.