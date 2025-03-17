Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Now – March 17th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, D-Wave Quantum, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Rigetti Computing, IonQ, American Airlines Group, and Hims & Hers Health are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization that falls between small cap and large cap companies, typically ranging from about $2 billion to $10 billion. These stocks are often considered a balanced investment option, as they tend to offer a mix of growth potential and reduced volatility compared to smaller companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 63,286,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,509,195. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 174,231,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,721,238. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 141,170,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,457,623. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 82,078,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,944,371. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,208,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,324,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. IonQ has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 2.50.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,115,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,328,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of HIMS stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,645,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,520,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 80.31 and a beta of 1.37.

